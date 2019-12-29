Sunday's look aheads

On Monday, there's a vote against a school merger. The merger began back in July of 2018 between Halifax and Readsboro elementary schools. Now less than two years later, the schools are considering dissolving the Act 46 merger. The towns decided to consolidate instead of having the state force them into a different merger with a larger district. But, both towns received petitions this month saying "it just isn't working." One school board member says, issues arose when an engineering assessment estimated the Readsboro school building would need about one point five million dollars in renovations. Halifax will take a vote tomorrow. Readsboro has their meeting and vote scheduled for January 20.

The minimum wage increase begins taking effect in New York on Tuesday. A report done by the Division of the Budget found recent minimum wage increases has helped lower unemployment rates in the state. Governor Andrew Cuomo announced a $15 minimum wage phase-in for 2020. So, starting Tuesday, small employers, employing ten or less, will reach that $15 mark. Long Island and Westchester will see $13 an hour and the rest of the state will see a $0.70 increase to $11.80.

The new worker relocation grant program is set to launch on Wednesday. Before people could receive money from the government to move to Vermont and work remotely. Now, the program is offering reimbursement grants of up to $7,500 to new residents who move here and take a job with a Vermont business.The application process opens January 1. Eligible applicants must relocate to Vermont, become full-time residents and work for a Vermont business full-time on, or after January first of 2020. Reimbursements cover closing costs, lease deposits, first month's rent and moving expenses. The original worker grant program had 135 application approvals and brought 359 people to Vermont.

And a Presidential candidate is coming back to New Hampshire. Elizabeth Warren will be in the Granite State. She's starting the day out in Concord discussing her campaign for a family friendly economy. From there, she's heading to the Hanover Inn for a town hall. Bernie Sanders was in New Hampshire on Friday, so we'll have to wait to see what comes of this.