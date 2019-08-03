Sunflowers are the star of the show in St. Albans

Visitors from all over the region are taking pictures of the blooms at Industrial Park and along the Georgia shoreline.

Downtown St. Albans businesses also got in the spirit decorating windows with sunflower motif. The idea for the event took root about a year ago, when Scott Magnan's Farm planted one of their empty fields with seeds.

Interest in the blooms blossomed so much the town decided to organize a festival. But the grower says the wet spring did cause some challenges.

"Planting for a festival and planting for a crop are definitely two different things and kind of part of our planning process moving forward, trying to combine those two. St. Albans Town and St. Albans City are really supportive of agriculture and the event has been really encouraging to see so many people," said sunflower seed producer Scott Magnan.

Magnan sells the seeds to local stores, like St. Albans Co-op. The festival continues through Sunday with sunflower-themed activities like the Flower Power 5K Run.