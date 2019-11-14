Sunset Advisory Commission looking into school board and committees

Vermont lawmakers are examining the future of the State Board of Education.

A committee in Montpelier will make a recommendation to the legislature on whether the board should continue operating.

The state's sunset advisory commission looks at the usefulness of boards and committees after 5 years, eventually making a determination to renew them or not.

The committee took a look at the Vermont Board of Education and its effectiveness.

The Board of Education has a number of roles including overseeing the Department of Education.

Board of Education leaders says having an objective body to deal with the state's education issues is paramount to educational success in Vermont.

"There is a need to have one entity separated apart from all of that, that looks at the whole picture, not just the department, not just the school boards but the whole picture. That's the unique role of an independent citizen board that has no stake in it one way or another other than to assure that the best education possible is delivered to our children," State Board of Education Chair John Carroll said.

The Sunset Commission heard from a number of other boards such as the E-911 board and the Property Parcel Data Advisory board.

They didn't take any official action on Wednesday.