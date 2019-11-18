Sununu, Democrats at odds after charter school money put on hold

Gov. Chris Sununu and the Democratic-controlled Legislature in New Hampshire are at odds over charter schools.

The Granite State received a $46 million grant to expand charter schools in New Hampshire over five years. They are seen as alternatives to public schools and are open to any student.

But recently, lawmakers voted to table that money saying more study was needed to addresses any potential negative impact on public schools.

The governor says the decision to table to money isn't right.

"It is being held up for political reasons. It's unconscionable. These students have to come first. These students have to come first and the Democrats in the state Legislature need to accept and allow these communities to spend the money," said Sununu, R-New Hampshire.

The state is obligated to pay an additional per-pupil cost for charter school students. Democrats say the grant would require more investments in education that are not currently accounted for in the two-year budget.

Sen. Dan Feltes, D-N.H. Senate Majority Leader, released a statement saying: "Governor Sununu wants New Hampshire property taxpayers to shell out over $10 million for this proposal. I disagree."