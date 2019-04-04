Sununu: NH can go it alone if Vt. doesn't join family leave program

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu says he's prepared to go it alone if Vermont lawmakers don't get behind a joint family leave program.

The Republican governors of both states recently pitched a voluntary paid leave program that pools resources from both states. The Twin State Voluntary Leave Plan would be for state employees and would allow the private sector to join.

But there has been pushback by Democratic lawmakers in both states.

"This was designed with only New Hampshire in mind in the first place. Governor Scott, I think, saw what we were doing, and we started talking to him about how we could really be a model for the rest of the country in terms of states coming together and moving forward on things jointly. But we can go it alone. The rates will still be incredibly low and incredibly affordable for families," Sununu said.

Sununu says New Hampshire Democrats are trying to mandate a withdrawal from people's paychecks to pay for their family leave plan. Sununu says that amounts to an income tax, which he says would be disastrous for the state.