Sununu back from World Summit trip on education, robotics

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu is back from Dubai after a five-day trip in which he led a discussion at the World Government Summit on education and promoted the FIRST Global robotics competition.

Sununu joined inventor Dean Kamen in the United Arab Emirates to announce that Dubai would host the FIRST Global Competition in October. Sununu also met with the Crown Prince of Dubai to talk about the competition.

Kamen founded the program in Manchester in 1989. It went global in 2016, and now boasts 600,000 student participants in more than 100 countries.

Sununu also met with students from Dartmouth's Tuck School of Business at the summit. They talked about economic opportunities in New Hampshire.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)