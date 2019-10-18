Sununu backs new effort to protect vulnerable adults

After a veto this summer, New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu says he's backing a new version of a bill aimed at protecting vulnerable adults from abuse, exploitation and neglect.

The Legislature made financial exploitation of vulnerable adults a crime in 2014 and then followed up with new legislation this year, creating a new type of protective order to allow victims to stop such abuse while a criminal case goes forward.

Sununu vetoed that bill over concerns that protections for domestic violence victims would be reduced. He says the proposed new legislation includes language clarifying that the new protective order is not intended for victims of domestic violence.