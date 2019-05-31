Sununu budget includes funding for West Lebanon rail yard

An old rundown rail yard in West Lebanon will be getting cleaned up.

Governor Chris Sununu's budget includes $570,000 to cover the majority of the cost to remediate and demolish three buildings at the Westboro Rail Yard. The state-owned property fell into disrepair decades ago. The city will also be chipping in $287,000 to clear the site once the state budget is passed by lawmakers.

City officials including Lebanon Mayor Tim McNamara say the work is crucial for economic growth in the area. "We think that any significant urban renewal in downtown West Lebanon is really based on this area being cleaned up. This is really critical. I think private entities are less likely to make investments in downtown West Lebanon until they see this cleaned up," he said.

The cleanup will not likely begin until next year. The land could potentially become a park or ball fields. It can not be built on until contamination in the ground is also cleaned up.