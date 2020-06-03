Sununu defends support of protests during pandemic

Republican Gov. Chris Sununu on Wednesday defended his support of the peaceful protests being held around New Hampshire, which remains under a stay-at-home order due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Though gatherings of 10 or more people remain banned, thousands of people have attended numerous protests this week following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Sununu noted that he has not stopped other protests during the pandemic, including some aimed at him.

As of Wednesday, 4,795 people had tested positive for the virus in New Hampshire, an increase of 47 from the previous day. Nine deaths were announced, for a total of 265.

