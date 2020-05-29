Sununu gives greenlight to limited church services

New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu Friday said churches in the state can begin opening their doors to more people immediately.

While churches were never closed in the Granite State, their capacity was limited to under ten people. But now, under new rules, churches can can increase that capacity to 40%.

"Also maintaining physical distancing with a six-foot buffer between different groups. Obviously, we want family members to be able to sit together, but, making sure there is buffering there so in some cases it may mean blocking off a pew," Sununu said.

Rev. Steve Silver with the First Congregational Church of Lebanon said despite Friday's announcement, his congregation is going to take things a little slower, waiting until the end of June to determine how they plan to move forward and taking into account state and federal guidelines.

"We've got a number of older people who come to worship here and we are very concerned about their well being. We also have parents with kids and they are worried about their children's safety and health, and we are also looking at what worship could look like," Silver said.

He said questions remain, including how do you cap occupancy, do you have singing, communion, and the traditional greeting of neighbors.

The congregation has been holding Sunday services online since the shutdown and Silver says they have actually seen and increase in participation.

