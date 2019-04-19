Sununu hosts annual Easter egg hunt on Saturday

Hundreds of state employees and their families are expected to join Gov. Chris Sununu and his family for the annual Governor's Easter Egg Hunt.

The event takes place Saturday morning on the Statehouse lawn.

The event will also feature face painting, balloons and treats such as hot chocolate and popcorn.

Sununu, a Republican, took office in 2011.

4/15/2019 6:20:20 AM (GMT -4:00)