Sununu initiative would incentivize learning outside classes

An education initiative being pushed by New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu would incentivize learning outside the classroom.

Officials say the "Learn Everywhere" program aims to give students high school credit for internships and other after-school activities. WMUR-TV reports educators voiced concern about the initiative during a Thursday hearing, arguing a state-run work-based program could undermine local programs.

Advocates say a state-run program would benefit those living in school districts without resources to establish their own programs.

The state Board of Education will discuss comments made at the hearing and will decide whether or not to ratify the proposal.

