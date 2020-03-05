Sununu joins legal fight to keep Obamacare

Republican Gov. Chris Sununu says New Hampshire will join 17 other states in defense of the Affordable Care Act as a case that is aimed at repealing the law goes before the U.S. Supreme Court.

Sununu told WMUR-TV on Wednesday that while he does not believe the law known as “Obamacare” has cut health care costs, repealing the law without an “adequate replacement” would be harmful to New Hampshire residents. Mainly Democratic states have appealed.

Sununu's running for a third term and his decision puts him in opposition to a group of Republican-led states and the Trump administration, which seeks to overturn the law.

