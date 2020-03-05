Sununu kicks off the sweet season with ceremonial tree tapping

A sweet sign that spring is right around the corner. New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu helped kick off the sugaring season Thursday morning at the Mapletree Farm in Concord.

It's a relatively small operation with around a thousand taps. Sununu was joined by students from a local elementary school who watched him tap a tree the old fashion way, while talking about the important impact agriculture has on the region's economy.

"People forget how important agriculture is to our economy. Whether you are talking about dairy farms, whether you are talking about maple tree farms, our produce and vegetables. Whatever it might be, there is opportunity all across the state," Sununu said.

New Hampshire in 2019 produced roughly 170,000 gallons of maple syrup, just a fraction of the over 2-million gallons produced in Vermont. Governor Phil Scott will hold his ceremonial tree tapping Monday in Swanton.

