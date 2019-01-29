Sununu makes bold Super Bowl prediction

A blowout: that's the bold prediction from New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu about the upcoming Super Bowl.

Sununu calls himself a huge New England Patriots fan and has a signed Tom Brady jersey in his office.

The governor says he'll likely be pacing a lot during the game but says in the end, it's not going to be as close as prior championships.

"I'm looking something in the area of 35-17. I think it is going to be one of the few blowouts that we actually see in the Patriots Super Bowl. But, I feel very confident. I don't think the young Rams team will have the maturity to handle the excitement of the Super Bowl. For the Patriots, it's just another game," said Sununu, R-New Hampshire.

Sununu says he plans to be at home with his family for the big game. Nachos and chicken wings are on the menu.

You can watch the Super Bowl Sunday on Channel 3.