Sununu picks Quinn to lead safety department

Republican Gov. Chris Sununu has made his picks to lead the New Hampshire Department of Safety.

Sununu announced Tuesday that he will nominate Bob Quinn to serve as the department's next commissioner and Perry Plummer to take the assistant commissioner's job.Quinn currently holds the assistant job, while Plummer is the state director of Homeland Security and Emergency Management.

Quinn formerly served as director of the state police. Plummer's background includes serving as Dover's fire chief and as director of the New Hampshire Fire Academy.

Safety Commissioner John Barthelmes retired last month after 12 years on the job and 43 years in public safety.

Sununu will make the nominations Wednesday, with confirmation votes likely March 27.

