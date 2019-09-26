Sununu signs compromise budget after overwhelming votes

Republican Gov. Chris Sununu has signed a nearly $13 billion, two-year state budget three months after he vetoed the Legislature's first effort.

Sununu signed the spending plan and a companion policy bill in Franklin on Thursday, a day after the House and Senate voted overwhelmingly to approve them.

Democrats had argued their original plan provided property tax relief and a boost to education funding while addressing the state's most pressing problems. But Republicans argued it relied on one-time surplus funds for ongoing expenses and would drive the state toward a broad-based tax.

Under the compromise plan, Democrats got the property tax relief and education funding they sought, though the latter was shifted to include more one-time payments. Republicans got the scheduled business tax breaks they wanted, as long as revenues meet certain targets.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)