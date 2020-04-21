Sununu talks with NHL about potential games in New Hampshire

Athletes are itching to get back to the sport they love and professional teams could find themselves playing in New Hampshire.

Governor Chris Sununu confirms he spoke with the NHL about holding games in Manchester if the league were to resume play this summer.

Sununu says he doesn't know where that conversation is going to go, but that he's open to the opportunity.

"I don't know what New Hampshire has to gain, I really haven't thought about that because it would not be for fans. We are open for any discussions they may be willing to have. It was a great conversation with Commissioner Bettman and we will see where it goes," Sununu said.

The NHL does not yet have a plan to return, though the league has been weighing various options, including a Stanley Cup Playoffs that would run through August.