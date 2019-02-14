Sununu budget invests heavily in education

The Latest on Gov. Chris Sununu's budget address (all times local):

Republican Gov. Chris Sununu says he's heavily investing in education with his two-year budget plan.

Sununu got a standing ovation Thursday when he announced that he wants to spend $63.7 million in one-time, surplus funds to provide school building aid for property-poor districts. His budget also includes increased funding for special education to $26.5 million, the highest level since 2012, and increases tuition and transportation aid to its highest level ever.

That money -$8.6 million- will help students get to community colleges under the New Hampshire Career Academy initiative he announced last month.

Sununu also called for $32 million for a new loan forgiveness program to encourage college graduates to work in the state.

9:30 a.m.

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu is outlining his spending priorities for the next two years in a budget address to lawmakers.

Sununu, a Republican in his second term, is speaking before the Legislature on Thursday morning. In excerpts of his speech released by his office, Sununu says his budget is free of gimmicks, politics or new taxes. Highlights will include providing more school building aid to needy communities, student loan assistance initiatives and putting more money into the state's Rainy Day Fund.

The budget also will continue scheduled business tax cuts that Democrats have been trying to stop. Sununu says tax relief has boosted the economy and the state's economic competitiveness.

Unlike two years ago, Sununu now faces a House and Senate both controlled by Democrats.

