WATCH LIVE: Sununu to give update on COVID-19 efforts in New Hampshire

Gov. Chris Sununu will give an update on COVID-19 efforts in New Hampshire today.

The news conference is scheduled to start at 3 p.m. If you don't see the livestream above, click here for a direct link.

The governor is expected to talk about the future of stopping the spread of the virus while beginning to reopen businesses.

His economic reopening task force held a public meeting last night and another one this morning. In between, the members have come up with draft plans for places like restaurants and retail.

While some things are opening, Sununu has indicated before he will extend the state's emergency orders to mid-May.