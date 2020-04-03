WATCH LIVE: Sununu to give update on New Hampshire's response to COVID-19

Gov. Chris Sununu plans to provide an update on Friday on New Hampshire's response to COVID-19.

The news conference is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m.

As of Thursday, the Granite State had 479 confirmed cases of the coronavirus with five deaths attributed to it. Another 1,700 people are still being monitored.

New Hampshire will get an additional $11.7 million from the massive federal coronavirus relief package to help community service programs and the homeless. The funds can be used to expand community health facilities, child care centers, food banks and senior services. The money also will support eviction prevention, rental deposit assistance and homelessness prevention programs.

The U.S. Labor Department says more than 27,000 initial unemployment claims were filed in New Hampshire last week, down a little from the previous week.