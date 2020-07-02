Sununu to hold COVID-19 briefing

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu will hold a media briefing Thursday afternoon on the state's latest efforts to combat COVID-19.

AP Photo/Charles Krupa

As of Wednesday, New Hampshire health officials reported a total of 5,802 coronavirus cases in the state and 373 deaths.

As other parts of the country see a surge in new COVID-19 cases, Sununu this week said it's not a matter of if, but when New Hampshire will see a rise in cases. He told WMUR that the state is ow better prepared to handle to manage a similar surge.

Sununu announced this week that the state is looking at a half-a-billion-dollar shortfall in the budget due to COVID-19. He's hoping to get some help with that from the federal government, but he also said the burden of making ends meet still lies with the state and will require tough financial decisions to make sure its residents don't bear the burden.