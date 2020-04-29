Sununu to hold COVID-19 media briefing

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu will hold a media briefing at 3 p.m. to give the latest updates in the state's efforts to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Watch live on WCAX.com. If you don't see the live stream in the link above, click here for a direct link.

As of Tuesday, New Hampshire health officials reported 2,010 coronavirus cases in the state and 60 deaths.

Sununu has indicated he will announce an extension of the state's emergency orders to mid-May after the number of new cases continues to rise, especially southern parts of the state neighboring hard-hit Massachusetts.

Sununu on Tuesday issued an emergency order allowing school districts to make reasonable expenditures based on prior-year spending.

