Sununu extends stay-at-home order to June 15

New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu Friday extended the state's stay-at- home order two-weeks, until June 15th.

The announcement comes as health officials Friday reported a total of 4,492 coronavirus cases, with a daily increase of 107 cases. The state added six more deaths to bring the total to 238 deaths. All of the new deaths took place at long term care facilities.

Sununu also provided a timeline for day and overnight camps. He says day camps will be allowed starting June 22 with guidelines. Overnight camps can begin on June 28 with guidelines that are still being developed.

Sununu said that while the stay-at-home order will continue, he will continue to loosen restrictions if data looks good.

New Hampshire lodgings can resume with guidelines on June 5.

The governor say he hopes to provide further guidance next week about outdoor tourist destinations like Polar Caves in the town of Rumney.

