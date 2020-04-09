Sununu to provide COVID-19 update

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu is set to provide a COVID-19 update Thursday afternoon.

Watch live at 3 p.m. on WCAX.com. If you don't see the live stream in the link above, click here for a direct link.

It comes as the number of COVID-19 cases in the state nears 800 and 18 have died. New Hampshire health officials

Wednesday said 10 people have died and 90 others have tested positive for the virus at three long-term care facilities.

There are 262 child care programs statewide that have now been designated as emergency providers according to the the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services. Officials Thursday said the Emergency Child Care Program was created to support the families of essential workers. Those programs are serving more than 5,500 children across the state.

Meanwhile, labor statistics show more than 36,000 initial unemployment claims were filed in New Hampshire last week, up nearly 5,000 from the previous week. The latest number released Thursday covers new claims through April 4.

