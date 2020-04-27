Sununu to provide COVID-19 update

New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu will hold a press briefing Monday afternoon to provide an update on the state’s response to COVID-19.

Watch live at 3 p.m. on WCAX.com. If you don't see the live stream in the link above, click here for a direct link

New Hampshire officials reported 77 new cases of the virus Sunday, bringing the state's total number of cases to 1,864. The state reported that 60 people have died.

Sununu on Friday extended the state's emergency declaration for another three weeks to May 15. The state’s stay-home order is still in place until at least May 4. Sununu has said an extensions is likely.

It comes as the state, as well as neighboring Massachusetts, continues to see a large number of new cases and deaths.

U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan and other Democrats are calling for the IRS to do more about scammers trying to steal coronavirus stimulus checks.

Hassan wrote to a letter Friday asking for greater fraud prevention efforts, including educating people about scammers who are impersonating the IRS. She said some people who depend on the payments for rent or groceries have logged onto the IRS website only to find that scammers have already claimed their payments.