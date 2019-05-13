Sununu to sign child welfare bills

Republican Gov. Chris Sununu says he'll sign two bills aimed at helping New Hampshire children, putting aside his initial concerns about one of them.

Lawmakers recently passed a bill to add 77 caseworkers to the Division of Children, Youth and Families, which has faced increased scrutiny after several child deaths and struggled with high turnover and heavy workloads. Sununu's proposed budget funded only a fraction of that number, because he worried the state wouldn't be able to fill them quickly and money would lay dormant.

But after agency officials assured him that hiring rates have improved, Sununu said Monday that he will sign the bill. He also said he plans to sign a bill that would create mobile mental health crisis units for children.

