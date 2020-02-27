Sununu urges Congress to approve funds for virus response

Republican Gov. Chris Sununu is urging Congress to approve emergency funding in response to the new virus spreading around the world.

That move comes weeks after the state's Democratic delegation began asking the Trump administration to propose a spending plan.

President Donald Trump has requested $2.5 billion to fight the virus but also said Wednesday he was open to spending “whatever's appropriate.”

Sununu did not specify a dollar amount in his letter to the state's congressional delegation. But Sens. Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan said Thursday there is bipartisan agreement that $2.5 billion isn't enough.

