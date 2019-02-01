Super Bowl a big win for food and beverage industry

Long before the players hit the field for the big game, John Hall and his team at Domino's Pizza were gearing up for a competition of their own.

"I challenge all my managers and teams-- who can make their pizzas the fastest. We love the competition. This is our athletic event," Hall said.

The prep work for the Super Bowl starts early at this Domino's in Freeport, New York.

Nationwide, Domino's says it will make 2 million pies and 4 million chicken wings. That's about 40 percent more than a normal Sunday.

"I think it's just a tradition in America that we love pizza, we love wings, we love watching TV," Hall said.

That tradition also includes snacks. Americans buy enough tortilla chips for game day to stretch across the U.S. two-and-a-half times.

Last year, football fans shelled out $38 million for dips, including guacamole. That adds up to about 270 million avocados, enough to fill a football field end zone to end zone piled 50 feet high.

Many will wash all that food down with a cold one, spending about $1.3 billion on beer.

"I'm actually pumped!" said Rachio Gordon of Dominos.

It's Gordon's third Super Bowl whipping up pizzas.

"We'll fly through like 200 pizzas in one hour and it feels like nothing," Gordon said.

Gordon and his teammates hope to beat last year's sales when they made 700 hot pizzas during the big game.