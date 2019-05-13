Super Bowl trophy to be on view at New Hampshire Statehouse

New Hampshire football fans can get a look at the New England Patriots' latest Lombardi Trophy when it makes an appearance at the Statehouse.

Gov. Chris Sununu will host a reception from 3-5 p.m. on Monday in the Executive Council chambers. Fans can take photos with the trophy claimed by the Patriots in January when the team won its sixth Super Bowl championship.

The team mascot, Pat Patriot, will be on hand, along with a representative from the Patriot cheerleaders.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

5/13/2019 5:27:34 AM (GMT -4:00)

