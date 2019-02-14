Super Senior: Bernie Couture

For close to 20 years, it's been a ritual for Bernie Couture -- suiting up for a game of hoops with the Golden Rimmers.

It's a bunch of 50 plus players in Essex. Couture is one of the old guys at just short of 81. Sports has been a part of his life ever since he was a kid and continuing on when he was a teacher, coach and referee.

"Do something -- you have to do something as far as I'm concerned," Couture said.

And for the next two hours, it's game on. There's no trash talking or flagrant fouls. Just a bit of fun with a lot of sweat. "Some days you hit, some days you don't," Couture said.

I first met Couture about five years ago at his sister Janice's house. They were making donuts, a family event that was started by Bernie's parents decades before. "family -- big thing to me," Couture said.

In fact, family and sports has got him through some tough times.

Reporter Joe Carroll: Is it fair to say you were depressed?

Bernie Couture: Oh, there's not doubt about it.

The year 2015 was a tough one. Jean, his wife of close to 50 years was suffering from Alzheimers and then cancer. Couture was the primary caregiver. "There was a time I left home, I was so overwhelmed," he said.

He went to stay with his sister Janice for close to two weeks. Other family stayed with Jean. Couture couldn't sleep, or frankly, to function. "Take care of yourself, accept support," he said.

Couture sought professional help and joined a support group for those dealing with depression. Basketball was a help, but also a struggle. "When I was feeling the best, it was work to come here and to play ball," Couture said.

Reporter Joe Carroll: Did these guys know what you were going through?

Bernie Couture: Some of them did.

It took about a year for Bernie to progress from his darkest times.

Jean died in 2016. At his house, Couture has a shrine for her. For him, it's a healthy way to remember not just the struggles, but the good times. "It's life. Life goes on and hopefully I do as well," he said.

Back on the court life has gone on. There are still some struggles, but he's feeling much better. "We're good for each other, that's the way I look at it," Couture said.

While this game may be over, but life isn't. "Continue to work on it, it's something that you can come back from," Couture said.