Super Senior: Charlie Bothfeld

After a brutal weather week, seniors at the Twinfield Senior Center in East Montpelier are ready to mingle.

Charlie Bothfeld

Some arrive by bus. Charlie Bothfeld prefers to drive. It's a three times a week ritual, a journey from his home from nearby Cabot.

"Hi Charlie," said the senior center's Rita Copeland, welcoming Bothfeld. "A lot of history here, start with Charlie, that's a hundred years of history."

That's right, Bothfeld is a century-old.

"I'm just lucky -- well for some people -- cause not too many people make it to a hundred," Bothfeld said.

Soon, his kid brother Walter arrives. He's just 92.

The brothers play cribbage with Bunk and Merv. Little conversation, but a lot of numbers. "Four and four is eight, and nine -- I got the right jack," said Bothfeld, adding up his hand.

Like so many of this generation, they played the cards they were dealt, including a world at war.

The farm boy from Massachusetts went to Ag College in the Bay State, but he was soon drafted. Bothfeld went into officer training school and came out a 2nd Lieutenant. He spent three years teaching others how to handle tanks, then it was his turn.

Reporter Joe Carroll: D-Day had happened?

Charlie Bothfeld: Oh yes, it had happened the June before.

He was in a convoy in France when he first witnessed the horror of war. Two men in a jeep went by him and hit a landmine. They were killed instantly.

"And you got to a point that you decided that you had to kill somebody before they killed you," Bothfeld said.

He was responsible for keeping the tanks running. "I had a jeep with a driver, I wasn't protected at all," he said.

In Germany they liberated several slave labor camps. "You wonder how people could have been so callous, so cruel to these people," Bothfeld said.

Even after 75 years the memories linger. "Well, it's really something that never leaves you. You really remember it all the time," he said.

Bothfeld came to Vermont in the '70s with his wife Norma after both had a long career in the agriculture business. "We lived together almost 72 years," he said.

Memories far from fading. But the truth is his generation will soon be gone.

"If you lose someone, they all feel it, you know? And that's special," Copeland said.

"We can't live forever," Bothfeld added.

But until then, he's living life to its fullest.