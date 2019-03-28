Super Senior: Gloria Powers

Winter just doesn't want to give up in The Northeast Kingdom. Outside the senior center in Glover, the snow covers much of the windows. But inside, it's warmth with a side of sass. Pearl Urie is in charge of the latter.

Reporter Joe Carroll: Did you know I was coming today?

Pearl Urie: Yes, I should have never come.

Leigh Corrow helps out in the kitchen. And Gloria Powers, the Super Senior, runs the place.

"A busy day. Mondays are a busy day," Powers said.

It's Meals On Wheels Day, and close to 180 meals will be delivered to shut-ins around the area.

Road warriors like Sue Tester who will take on the snowy backroads. "I think we all define her as the giver. She's a non-stop giver," Tester said.

But Mondays are also a time for seniors to come to the center. A 38- pound turkey will fill their stomachs.

"They love the turkey," Powers said. "She's been in the oven since 2:30 this morning... she's looking good."

Powers does all this work for free. "There is no greater pleasure than them coming through the door and saying, 'Oh God, what are we having today?'" she said.

She saw a need and started the luncheon a few years ago with her husband Manville. Before this, the couple with seven children were also foster parents. "At the end of 25 years we had 391 foster kids," she said.

The 72-year-old no longer takes in foster kids. Manville died just over a year ago.

Reporter Joe Carroll: How you doing?

Gloria Powers: I'm doing fine. I have my kids, and my greatest fear is that my kids will never need me anymore.

But Leigh needs Powers -- take that from her mother. "It's just she was so brutally shy," Nellie Corrow said.

"I even hated to go to my own family reunions," Leigh said.

"When I came, Leigh is in the kitchen with an apron on and Gloria said she's kitchen help now. That was it. It was wonderful," Nellie said.

The regulars start to trickle in for the meal. A meal fills the stomach and friendship fills the soul.

"Because it's not what I do, but what other people have done for me -- throughout my life," Powers said.

