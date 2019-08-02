Super Senior Hattie Brown passes away at 100

Some sad news to report-- Super Senior Harriett "Hattie" Brown has died.

Hattie was born in Buels Gore but Lincoln was her home.

A self-published poet, she also wrote about news from Lincoln in the Addison Independent. Hattie was also the town's justice of the peace for more than 40 years.

When our Joe Carroll caught up with her a few years ago to profile her for his "Super Senior" series, he had the honor of driving her to work at her family's business in Middlebury. Hattie worked the assembly line at Maple Landmark Woodcraft, a maker of wooden toys. She "retired" at 97.

Hattie remained active in the community until her death on Monday. She was 100.