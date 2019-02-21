Super Senior: John Hubble

John Hubble has been walking the halls at Bethel Elementary School for 27 years.

This month he has a new helper -- a cane to assist him in his job as facility manager at the school. "I'm almost to a point where I don't think I need it," Hubble said.

The cane is the result of a fall on the ice at home that fractured his pelvis just a month ago. "I just can't sit home, I'm sorry," he said.

His job is to keep the heat on at the school, but there's so much more.

Reporter Joe Carroll: You have a sweet spot for little kids?

John Hubble: I do, yeah.

Of course there's learning in the classroom, but there's also storytime in Mr. Hubble's office.

Through the years he's had many kids read to him. Today, it's 4th grader Kayden Poland.

"And they sleep out in the wild and because it's a Western," Poland said.

Reporter Joe Carroll: You like to be outside?

Kayden Poland: Yeah. Oh, mostly inside -- playing video games.

"I don't know, he's just a kind, gentle, humble man," said Janet Brown Hubble's co-worker and friend.

This has been a year of transition at the school. The high school students now go to South Royalton after the two schools merged. Hubble is also getting used to the changes.

"This particular age group you know is entirely different that the high school kids," he said.

Hubble would speak to the high school students about his tour in Vietnam. He was in the country for just two week's when friendly fire killed seven of his fellow soldiers. "One of my responsibilities at the time was to identify all those people," he said.

Reporter Joe Carroll: Was it had to identify some of these people?

John Hubble: Yeah, there wasn't much left of them.

Hubble, who thought of becoming a minister, came home to the states and worked in a factory. But when the business closed he and his wife, Jonelle, came to Vermont to be closer to their son. His first job at the school was as a janitor. But the kids always saw somebody more than a guy with a bucket. "I've given three commencement exercises,

he said.

"It's hard when he's not here. He's the person who walks our hallways that's noticed, but when he not here it's even more noticeable," Brown said. "He's amazing."

Now the 73-year-old walks the halls with a younger group -- from pre-k to age 14.

And almost on cue, one of his young admirer's gives Mr. Hubble a treat.

"Hey, thanks buddy. Holy smokes, thank you very much," Hubble responds.

Sweet success for a Super Senior.