Super Senior: Ken Wolvington

It's fair to say the last two years for Ken Wolvington have been a challenge.

"The fire was definitely an unhappy occasion, to say the least," he said. "Everything was ruined."

Ken's house in the New North End of Burlington was gutted by an electrical fire in 2017.

"I came down the hall here and I got near the door and I thought I was walking into a blast furnace," he said.

The danger was compounded by the fact that Ken's eyesight had recently declined due to excessive fluid on both retinas.

"If you had a mustache, I couldn't tell it," he said. "Very blurry."

So in the very room where he could have lost his life, you'll find his lifeline.

"I practically live in here," he said.

Ken is steadily losing his vision.

Reporter Joe Carroll: So without this technology, you would be in a pickle?

Ken Wolvington: I would be in a hell of a pickle.

Even with his poor eyesight, the 90-year-old lives independently. Jean, his wife of 70 years, is in a senior living home with both dementia and MS.

With all of what Ken's been through, he remains upbeat.

"You decide, what are you going to do about it? You going to whine and cry?" he said.

And the show must go on. Ken loves performance art. He has acted and directed for locally based Lyric Theater. Now, he's in charge of another group of actors. This Super Senior is also a Savvy Senior.

"It's really great fun just pretending to be somebody else," he said.

Savvy Seniors are mostly retired folks who love to act. They do funny skits with a serious message, like roleplaying telemarketing scams that target the elderly.

On this day, Ken is hitching a ride for a gig at the Residence at Quarry Hill in South Burlington. The troupe arrives and soon the seniors do, too.

"This is pretty elegant compared to the usual," Ken said.

They will perform a handful of skits all based on real events. Ken has written most of them. His favorite is called "Canada Goose." A grandson is in trouble with the law and needs cash to pay a fine. A fictitious police officer will get the grandson out on bail for $6,000. And in this case, Ken's actor wife catches the crooks in a lie.

Unfortunately, many seniors do lose money.

"That is probably the most common scam around," Ken said.

"I think the message gets through-- at least I hope-- to some of them," said John Gavel, a member of the Savvy Seniors.

Performing and informing.

"Thank you very much, you've been great!" Ken said to the audience.

Now that deserves a bow.