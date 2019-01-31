Super Senior: Lee Emmons

Built in 1806, Lee and Linda Emmons' house is most likely the oldest home in South Burlington. Outside, 21st-century traffic is a constant but inside it's frozen in time.

Lee Emmons

"These guys look like they're alive," Lee Emmons said, showing his collection of lithographs from that era. He is passionate about history -- especially the Civil War.

Reporter Joe Carroll: Who's your favorite president?

Lee Emmons: Oh, that guy.

Abraham Lincoln. An uneducated, but brilliant president. "I think he was great, he had some flaws," Emmons said.

Lincoln suffered from what he called melancholy -- what we call depression. Lincoln wrote, "let it be observed, is a misfortune, not a fault." Perhaps Lee admires our 16th president so much for what he overcame.

Lee had some hurdles of his own. The 86-year-old is now legally blind. "But if I was to read something, it would have to be right here," he said.

He was born with poor eyesight. "My self image wasn't very good," Emmons said. Doctors said he would eventually go completely blind. He proved them wrong. "I can see you. I can't see your eyes."

Despite his visual limitations, Emmons excelled at Peoples Academy in Morrisville. "I can read something or be told something and it sticks," he said.

He also was good at sports. Only fitting that in college he would major in history and minor in physical education. He became a long-time teacher in South Burlington, teaching both history and physical education. "If we don't learn from history then we are doomed to ignorance," Emmons said.

His lack of vision might have contributed to his next life challenge while running one day over 30 years ago. "I tripped and fell, hit a piece of rebar coming out of the ground," Emmons said.

Soon blood clots overwhelmed his leg. The doctors told him he would never get better unless they did something drastic -- amputation. "I was angry. I remember saying, 'God, not that too, I can't take it anymore,'" he said. "I was having so much pain, I got hooked on morphine that summer."

Emmons finally agreed to the amputation. With the loss of his leg, the pain and the morphine went away, but not the depression. My son said, 'Dad, you have to get your butt off the floor, stop drinking beer and get back to it,'" he recalled.

"He loves people. I think that's the thing I love about Lee," Linda Emmons said.

Emmons found Linda. "I thought she was beautiful and wonderful," he said. He put an ad in the classifieds. "And I signed it, 'Frankly my dear, I do give a damn.'"

Unlike Rhett Butler in "Gone With The Wind," Emmons ended up with the girl.

"There is something really lovely about Lee, he's just a good person," Linda said.

They married and now share a love of history together. "Everyone is always amazed as how resilient he is," Linda said.