Super Senior: Marilyn Toof

It's not uncommon to find a basketball court in St. Albans. What stands out is who plays here.

"Oh yeah, I love it. I love it," said Marilyn Toof. In warmer weather this is where you'll find the Super Senior honing her skills. "In the summertime I come out and shoot around."

She's got a cold weather hangout too. It's the Collins Pearly Arena in town. It's where Toof holds court.

But she isn't here for just practice jump shots. It's game time with her cousin Colleen Pelkey and other players.

She has a hot hand. "She's amazing," Pelkey said.

At 86, Toof is by far the oldest player on the court. The game is casual, with no score -- and time be damned. It's just a group of women having fun.

Reporter Joe Carroll: No trash talking here though.

Marilyn Toof: No

"Marilyn is a testament. These ladies -- all of them -- are a testament that it doesn't matter what age you are, that it's just a number," said Lori King, the baby of the group. "You wouldn't know it, but she's got the biggest box out out of all of us. She knows how to use what she's got."

The ladies support each other, but it doesn't mean there aren't injuries. Cousin Colleen gets stunned by the ball but plays on.

Marilyn Toof: I don't shoot long like I used to... especially since I broke my wrist.

Reporter Joe Carroll: You broke your wrist?

Marilyn Toof: Yeah, last December.

Reporter Joe Carroll: Playing basketball?

Marilyn Toof: Yeah.

She was out for a few months and now wears a brace, but her passion continues.

Toof has been playing with the women for about 15 years, but her days on the court go back much further. She played from 1950 to 1955 for the Rockets, a post-high school team in Saint Albans. The team was good. They even played in a national championship in Missouri.

Reporter Joe Carroll: Were you a different person on the court?

Marilyn Toof: Yeah, I think I was a little bit more aggressive.

The press even named her "Mighty Might Marilyn." What she lacked for in height she made up in shots. The Rockets didn't win that tournament, but Marilyn remembers that day like it was yesterday. And while she relishes the present, she is also thinking of the future. "Hopeful when I'm 90 I'm still here," she said.