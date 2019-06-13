Super Senior: Milt Sanderson

You can accumulate a lot of memories in 55 years of marriage. Donna Sanderson has collected clippings, photos and awards that her husband Milt has received umpiring pretty much any sport with a ball.

"Yes, he did all the sports," Sanderson said. "Oh, I used to go to all the softball games."

"I was doing slow pitch when we got married," Milt said.

"It's been great, really great," Donna added.

Memories compiled, and more to be made. Milt is still umpiring. Tonight it's in Rutland. "Have fun, that's what it's all about," he said. "Play ball!"

The name of the game is slow pitch co-ed softball. It's Turning Point against Rutland Regional Medical Center. A casual competition but still a will to win.

At 83, Milt has slowed down, but replacement hips and a new knee have kept him on the field.

Reporter Joe Carroll: Sports has been a big deal for you.

Milt Sanderson: Oh, no question, no question.

But the farm boy from Shrewsbury wasn't a star athlete. Too small for football and basketball, he became the equipment manager. After high school, Milt earned a scholarship in mechanical engineering at University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia. Vermont was home though and after graduation he got a job with the Department of Transportation. And soon sports became an obsession. "It became more of my life. The more I got into to it, the more I liked it," he said.

Milt has been umpiring slow pitch softball for 60 years.

Lori Baxter runs the league. She's also Milt's sister-in-law. "He's passionate about the game. I don't think I've ever met anyone so passionate about softball as him," Baxter said.

It's 7 to 7 in the top of the 7th for the co-ed teams. While they play once a week, Milt is sometimes umpiring five times a week throughout southern Vermont.

One more score for the hospital team and it's down to a controversial out call at first base that's accompanied with a side of swearing -- a big no-no for the normally soft spoken Super Senior. "Knock it off! I know it's the end of the game, I'm still in charge. Back it off!" Milt tells players.

But cooler heads prevail and there's an appreciation of a man who has devoted his life to sports. A home run in any book.