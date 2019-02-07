Super Senior: Olive Cheney

Just up the hill from picturesque Peacham, Olive Cheney has a project of a lifetime. Boxes and letters overwhelm her apartment.

"I should have started a long time ago," Cheney admitted. She's documenting her history for the town's historical society. "And there are people that go way back in Peacham."

It's also the story of her love and loss. She is just weeks away from turning 100.

"This I came across the other day, I have cartons of these," she said, reading a love letter from an admirer she meet at a dance. "'You sound so quiet and lady-like compared to those other girls there.'"

"He's really putting it on isn't he?" she said. "And I have no clue who this is."

The man in her life now is hard to forget. "I don't know how to describe him. He's really different, and that's what I think intrigues me," Cheney said.

He's 102-year-old Ed Westman. "She doesn't take any drugs at all! No medicine. And she still has all of her original parts!" Westman said.

More on Cheney's gentleman caller in a bit. First, the early days of Cheney on the farm in nearby Barnet. "I been milking, I milked five cows every morning and night before I went to school," Cheney said.

But in her teens she was restless for an adventure. So, at 17 she hopped on the train for a new life in New York City. "To me it was something exciting," she said. "It was six miles from my apartment in Brooklyn to One Wall Street."

From nanny to waitress, and then a secretary for the high-powered financiers, Cheney saw it all. "I wouldn't have changed my life in any way really," she said.

Cheney never married, but was engaged twice. Unfortunately, Bill, a soldier, died in World War II. Her long time companion, Art, passed away from a heart attack.

After 50 years in the Big Apple, Cheney decided to come home to Vermont. "It took me a good two years to slow down back in Peacham," she said.

It was at a senior luncheon where she met Ed Westman. They've been an item for over a decade.

Ed Westman: She loves a little hugging now and again.

Olive Cheney: Well who doesn't?... We always did, always did. You not very lately -- gee, come to think about it.

Reporter Joe Carroll: I don't want to stir the pot here.

Olive Cheney: Oh, stir it up a little.

Ed Westman: She's ah, shall I say, quite a lover.

Moving onward, to a senior get together in the village, where Cheney gets a shout out for her birthday -- a celebration of love and life.