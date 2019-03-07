Super Senior: Rita Armell

We are creatures of habit. No more so than in the morning, where at Small City Market in Vergennes, coffee is king.

Most are regulars off to work who need their daily fix..

"In any given day, we brew 80 pots of coffee," said Corey Foote, who owns the business.

But make no mistake, from 6:30 to 10:30 this is Rita Armell's store. As she greets the regulars, Armell makes sure the coffee is hot and plentiful -- every drop of it. For the last 17-years she has greeted her customers during the week. For many, Armell's is the first face they see in the morning.

Reporter Joe Carroll: We'll have some coffee a little later on. Do you drink?

Rita Armell: Do I drink what?!

She makes the coffee, but there's so much more. "Rita has a good heart. She's a good lady and she'll tell you exactly what she thinks," said Vergennes Police Chief George Merkel.

At 6'4,'' Merkel towers over Armell, though they are equal in respect for each other.

Reporter Joe Carroll: Rita, how tall are you. Do you know?

Rita Armell: 4'11" -- and shut up!

"Yup, she's got my cap. That will tell you what kind of relationship we've got," Merkel said.

"You know I hate to admit it, but there are a fair number of our customer base who come in everyday just to see Rita," Foote said.

If Armell was a cup of coffee she'd be highly caffeinated with a bit of sugar.

Rita Armell: You going to stand by me honey?

Reporter Joe Carroll: Yeah, I am.

Rita Armell: Oh come on, can I hug you?

Reporter Joe Carroll: So, how long are you going to keep doing this?

Rita Armell: As long as you want to stand there.

Reporter Joe Carroll: I was talking about the job!

But it hasn't always been smiles for the 87-year-old.

Reporter Joe Carroll: What's the biggest challenge in your life?

Rita Armell: I think it was to bring up my kids, my children.

Divorced, she says she raised her seven kids mostly alone. She did many jobs to make ends meet. "When the kids were real young, I took in laundry," she said.

She also lost her youngest son, Paul, to a car accident 25 years ago. Throughout those years Armell carried on, working without taking herself too seriously. "The 'Crazy Old Lady' I guess.

Reporter Joe Carroll: You're not too crazy are you?

Rita Armell: Oh, I can get crazy.

"Rita makes the coffee routine special," Chief Merkel said.

"I enjoy my life, I enjoy doing what I do," Armell said.

Coffee and Rita -- a perfect way to start the day.