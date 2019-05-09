Super Senior: Ruth Jones

Ruth Jones just doesn't wade in the pool, she takes the plunge.

Ruth Jones

A dive signals the start of class for the Mermaids, a group of senior women at the Vermont Achievement Center in Rutland.

Going head-first could describe Jones' life of taking chances and not giving up. Of course, with a little bit of splash.

"You have to want to go underwater. Some people don't want to go underwater, so... " Jones said.

The swim class is part social and part therapy. Jones is the oldest by far at 95.

"There are times when I joke with the ladies, let's do handstands, and they're like, 'You're funny.' And there's Ruth over in the corner doing a handstand," said Michaela Newell, the group's instructor.

Jones obliges with an attempt. What's lacking in finesse is made up for in perseverance. "If there's anybody I inspire to be if I make it to 95 years-old, it's Ruth," Newell said.

Jones has been a bathing beauty for a long time. She took this picture to impress a man. She didn't marry him, but she did marry Charlie, who took his own plunge while courting her.

Jones, one of the first female pilots in Southern Vermont, took him for a joy ride. "After I got my license he came. And cause I said, 'Do you want to take a ride with me?' And he said, 'sure, sure,'" she said. The tough Marine was startled when he found out that Piper Cubs don't have parachutes.

Jones still has her flight logs from when she started flying at 19.

Reporter Joe Carroll: So why did you want to become a pilot?

Ruth Jones: It was something I had in my mind, you know.

The flight with Charlie took off -- and so did the marriage -- lasting 50 years before he died. "He was the best husband anybody could ever have. He was a wonderful, wonderful person," Jones said.

Back with the swimmers, it's a pool party with cookies and other treats. Fellow Mermaid Marian DiCanto led the letter Super Senior letter writing campaign to have Jones profiled.

Reporter Joe Carroll: This is what you wrote. "All of the Mermaids are in a tizzy, and sooooo excited..."

Marian DiCanto: We are, we were!

Reporter Joe Carroll: "...to have our Ruth acknowledged as being a Super Senior."

Marian DiCanto: And she is!

"She is the example how to age graciously, gratefully and actively," said Karen Gartner, a fellow Mermaid.

"She's 95 years-old and she dives in the pool. We can stop right there!" DiCanto said.

"I just like to stand on my hands underwater," Jones said. And with the final attempt -- and some help from Newell -- she's a success.

The Mermaids are head over heals in love with Ruth's love of life. "I'm just me," Jones said.

