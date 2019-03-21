Super Senior: Sonny Brown

In East Dover, the sound of maple sap dripping into a bucket this time of year is a time-honored tradition. For 70 years Sonny Brown has been preparing for his favorite time of year, sugaring season.

On this day, Brown and his son Jeff, and his friend, Carl Bartlett, will be collecting sap the old-fashioned way. Buckets on the trees makes up about half their operation. The rest is the modern plastic pipe. "They've been tapped a lot of times," said Brown, who hopes to make 250 gallons this year.

"Of course this used to be a nice little dirt road -- just a horse, buggy and sleigh. Them were the best times of my life with them horses down there," Brown said. The horses are gone, but the 87-year-old carries on.

He grew up just down the road. His dad also worked in the woods. It was common for the family to dine on a hedgehog or even bear to survive. "Yeah, there was some tough times, there was some hard tough times, but everybody was in the same way Joe.

Brown has also been working the woods all of his life. In a way, the woods saved him.

Reporter Joe Carroll: You were tested.

Sonny Brown: Hard. Real hard, yup.

He was having dinner with his wife Liz and other son Jim. It was a celebration meal because Jim was off to college the next day. But Jim collapsed from an aneurysm and died on the spot. He was just 18. "Never had a sick day or headache in his life or nothing," Brown said.

Reporter Joe Carroll: Was there a lot of, why me?

Sonny Brown: Yes there was.

The couple already had lost another son to leukemia years earlier.

Reporter Joe Carroll: What kept you going?

Sonny Brown: Just talking and working... I never would have made it if it wasn't for that.

Liz died a few years ago, but Brown hasn't slowed down. Everyday you will find him in the woods. When it's not sugaring season, he's logging. "You don't hear automobiles or sirens or nothing. That's why I love it," he said.

It takes time and patience to make maple syrup. The season is short and they don't have enough sap to boil yet.

"I enjoy that old syrup. I wish I was going down there now. I could drink a half of cup boiling. I could drink it boiling. The hotter the better," Brown said.

Brown savors the sweet stuff like life itself. "Daylight till dark," he said.

