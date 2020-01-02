Super Senior: Sue Alenick

There are times in the middle of the night when Sue Alenick is in splendid isolation.

"I love to play the organ," Alenick said, taking a seat and starting to play.

It's a time to be alone, decompress, and reflect. "I like to make music, I enjoy music," she said.

The song is called "A Carol." Alenick wrote the words and a friend composed the music.

Reporter Joe Carroll: Do you sing along too?

Sue Alenick: I do not. No, you don't want that.

The story is about a boy who follows a star to a manger.

"And when he sent back that music, it blew me away, absolutely blew me away," Alenick said.

It's a song for the season. With the holidays over, most of us are looking forward to the new year. There's that unknown mystery of what the future holds. Alenick, though, is looking back -- 80 years to be exact. "Ahh yes, I am -- as of the 15th of January -- going to be able to find out who my birth parents were, or at least my birth mother," she said.

Thanks to a bill that New York Governor Cuomo signed to open up the state's adoption records.

"If you haven't lived through it, I don't think you can really grasp what that means," Alenick said.

She does know some non-identifiable information. "I know she was 26-years-old when I was born, which means it wasn't some kid who got into trouble. I know she was Jewish, and that is all I know," Alenick said.

Most likely, her mother isn't alive -- she'd be 106.

"I would like her to know that I did good stuff," Alenick said.

She was adopted by a couple in Queens. She was a teacher and he was a dispatcher. At barely 17, Alenick took a trip to Vermont and knew the University of Vermont was the school for her.

Sue Alenick: I was a pre flower child.

Reporter Joe Carroll: I was wondering about that.

Sue Alenick: Oh yeah, oh yeah, I fit the mold, oh yeah.

After college, with guitar in hand, she moved to California where she found work as a writer. "Wrote for TV. I wrote for the series "Emergency," which people may remember.

But Vermont beckoned her back. Since the early '80s Sue has taken the minutes at the South Burlington City Coucil meetings.

Never married, She spends much of her free time volunteering and making quilts. But after all these years, Alenick is still haunted by a question a teacher once asked. 'Where did you get those beautiful blue eyes?' "And I could not answer that question, and you would think after all these years that would not trouble me, but it does," Alenick said.

But in less than two weeks her questions may be answered. A happy New Year indeed.

