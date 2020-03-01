Super Tuesday support predictions

Since the South Carolina Primary is over, our attention turns to Super Tuesday. Vermont is one of 14 states going to the polls. Middlebury College Political Science professor, Matt Dickinson, says while Biden has momentum now, one name to keep an eye on is Mike Bloomberg.

"He is invested heavily in airtime on super Tuesday. He wasn't on the ballot here in South Carolina. This'll be our first assessment of his support. And a lot of that support is likely to come from, from Biden, Klobuchar, Pete Buttigieg's likely support. So, you know, there's a chance here that we're going to see an entirely different dynamic coming out of super Tuesday with Bloomberg suddenly moving as the moderate alternative. It's just hard to tell," says Dickinson.

Speaking of Bloomberg, police are investigating vandalism at his campaign headquarters in Burlington. Officials say sometime Friday night or early Saturday morning, a brick was thrown through a window.