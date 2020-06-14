SuperCuts hair stylist gets $500 tip

For the last couple of weeks, barbers and stylists have been taking precautions as they head back to work, always with that worry of possibly getting sick.

Some customers have appreciated their efforts during this time - taking a little off the top and getting a generous tip in return.

Thao Vu has been working at the Supercuts in South Burlington for 13 years.

She's been back to work for about two weeks after being out of a job for three months due to the Governor's Stay home-stay safe order.

"First coming back, I was a little nervous, but for now, it's getting better," says Vu.

Restrictions limit the amount of customers who can get their hair cut at one time, but there has been a steady stream of clients since the doors opened. One of those customers, a regular, had his hair cut by Thao on the shop's first Monday back in business.

"He came over, really nice, we still have conversation like normal, a lot of fun," she says.

But the real treat occurred after the haircut.

"He gave me an envelope," she said.

There was $500 inside.

The customer, who wanted to remain anonymous, said to Thao it was stimulus money, but for her this was more than just a financial boost, it was an emotional one as well.

"It makes us feel more energy to go to work and more reason why I have to get back to work," says Vu.

At a time when social distancing is the trend, practicing good social behavior never goes out of style.

