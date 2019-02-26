Superfood moringa starting to take root in the US

Divya Alder serves a special tea at her New York City restaurant, Divya's Kitchen. It's made with powder from the leaves of a moringa tree.

Moringa is a true superfood, one of the world's most nutritious plants.

"People who don't know and ask, when I explain it to them they're like, yes, I need this!" Alder said.

Moringa, a proven anti-inflammatory, has high levels of protein and contains multiple vitamins and minerals.

"My research has also been on some of the medicinal aspects particularly related for treating diseases related to chronic inflammation," said Carrie Waterman, a research scientist at UC Davis.

Waterman is working with UC Davis on a moringa project in East Africa. The hardy plant thrives in challenging environments and may be a tool to combat global hunger. Waterman is helping Kenya residents grow their own plots.

"To number one have it as a food security crop in their compounds and then potential to local markets, regional markets and then export markets," Waterman said.

Oakland-based Kuli-Kuli Foods sells moringa powder, nutritional bars and smoothies. Company founder Lisa Curtis first encountered moringa as a Peace Corps volunteer in Niger.

"I did a little research and thought this plant is incredible! Why aren't more people eating it?" Curtis said.

Economic empowerment is a key ingredient in Kuli-Kuli's mission. The company partners with small farmers in 11 countries, including Pierrette, a widowed mother who was fighting for survival in West Africa.

"She ended up starting a moringa business. She now employs 122 women," Curtis said.

Moringa is taking root in California, Florida, Hawaii and Texas, and sprouting up in kitchens worldwide.

Moringa's nutrition levels depend on the part of the plant used and whether it's fresh or dried. The entire plant is edible.