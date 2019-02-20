Superintendent addresses handling of Mario Macias case

The superintendent of schools is now answering questions about how he handled complaints about the guidance director at Burlington High School.

Mario Macias was stripped of his license to teach.

According to a Vermont Agency of Education investigation affidavit, the former Burlington High School principal went to Superintendent Yaw Obeng to tell him Macias was not working out in that role and was not trainable. According to the documents, Obeng told the principal to give Macias another year.

WCAX News asked Obeng how he typically handles complaints like this. He says there are ways employees are able to bring concerns to the school district: a direct complaint to the office; a harassment, discrimination policy; and bringing issues up through the teachers union. But he couldn't talk specifics about the Macias case.

Yaw Obeng: If anyone had put forward any of those complaints, we would have followed through with it and it would have been concluded.

Reporter Neliana Ferraro: So, was it unofficial, all of those things?

Yaw Obeng: Well, I wouldn't be able to comment on it.

Obeng says it would not matter how he personally feels about Macias or those who came forward with complaints, he would still follow protocol.