Supermarket gives free groceries after computer glitch

Food shoppers in New Hampshire have been treated to free groceries thanks to a cash register glitch.

Store manager Shawn Quelch says the cash registers at the West Lebanon Hannaford started to fail around 11 a.m. Monday.

He says rather than turn customers away or make them wait, he consulted with company officials and they agreed to let people stuck in line take their goods home free of charge.

Lebanon resident Stevens Blanchard says he and fellow shoppers were in disbelief when they were told their groceries were free.

Quelch estimates the store gave away between $3,000 and $5,000 in product.

He says the company prides itself on customer service and "our first chance is the best chance to make it right."

