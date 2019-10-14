Supervisory union board to vote on Pomfret school remediation

Remediation efforts could begin shortly for an ailing elementary school in Windsor County.

The Prosper Valley Elementary School in Pomfret closed in the summer of 2018 because of mold and moisture issues. The Windsor Central Supervisory Union board is set to vote Monday night will on whether to use approximately $100,000 in existing funds to begin the needed repairs to the foundation and drains. The total cost of the remediation is expected to be more than $500,000.

The local superintendent tells us that the future of the building has not been decided. In the meantime, Prosper Valley students have been attending the elementary school in Woodstock.

